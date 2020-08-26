coronavirus in massachusetts

This Mass. Town Wants All Residents to Be Tested for Coronavirus

A free testing site opened Wednesday amid a spike in cases in the to

By Young-Jin Kim

The town of Winthrop, Massachusetts is urging all of its residents to be tested for the novel coronavirus amid a spike in positive cases.

The town’s average daily COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 residents was 11.37 between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15, marking an increase over the previous testing period and prompting state health officials to deem it a “high-risk” community.

In coordination with the state, town officials have established a free testing site at E.B. Newton School at 45 Pauline St. It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. as a drive-through site; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. as a walk-up site.  

Test providers will be available to provide information in Spanish and English.

The town said po-pup testing sites would be available as well.

The site at E.B. Newton School is part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” initiative, which provides free COVID-19 testing in various towns.  

