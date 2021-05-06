Ticket Prices Soaring at Fenway Park, TD Garden; Fans Willing to Pay Pandemic Prices

Red Sox fans shelled out big bucks for grandstand tickets at Fenway Park for Thursday’s afternoon game.

“I paid like 150 for both tickets,” said one fan.

Another said, “We paid 93 each so 300 for the whole thing.”

“There’s not a lot of seats available so I expected prices to be higher,” said Jack Shane.

“I can definitely understand the prices with COVID and all that stuff because you can only have a certain amount of capacity,” said Tanner Deveans.

Fans say they’re still willing to pay the pandemic prices.

“Felt amazing to get out of the house get to a baseball game and even though it’s not a full stadium it’s still amazing,” said Jason Small.

Jake Targonski was bringing his son to the first game and said, "You can’t complain. At the end of the day they’re trying to make up lost revenue, I'm trying to take my son to his first game, it’s a good time.”

But the Sox tickets are some of the cheaper ones. We found tickets to the Bruins/Islanders game on Saturday going for more than a thousand dollars for loge seats. Many tickets are hundreds of dollars.

“To sit in the lower level it’s almost 400 dollars,” said John Higgins of Hig Tickets. “They’re buying them without question,” he said.

Next week, large capacity venues in Massachusetts will be allowed to increase to 25-percent capacity. That should make tickets more affordable, but Higgins says, at least for the Sox, the prices vary according to the day.

“Day game at Fenway one o clock there’s nothing better that dictates the price. That's a very expensive game. Yesterday wasn’t nearly as good and you could go for 25 dollars,” he said.

August first is still the date that all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts. That’s means if all goes as planned, the Patriots will be playing in front of a full crowd.