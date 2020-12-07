Time Out Market Boston Taking a Timeout as Mass. COVID Cases Hit 250K Mark

With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, a food hall in Boston has decided to take a timeout.

Time Out Market Boston announced Monday that starting Dec. 20, all services would be paused.

"This year has been a tough one — not only for Boston, but for the world. It's been a year of challenges and uncertainty, and we have gotten through it together," Josh Hubbard, the market's general manager, said in a statement. "In these times, it is our duty to provide the most safe and enjoyable experience for our guests, while also being a financially viable business place for us and our concessionaires."

The market hosts 17 eateries, according to a list on its website. Beginning Dec. 20, there will be a temporary hold on all services, including outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, the market said.