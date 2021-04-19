Tips for Getting an Appointment Now That All Mass. Adults Qualify for Vaccine

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts.

If you're having trouble getting an appointment, there are some options to make it easier.

"The clouds are starting to part," said Matthew Hutchins of Boston, one of thousands of newly-vaccinated Bay Staters joining the over 3 million others in Massachusetts who already received at least one shot.

Hutchins received dose one of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Hynes Convention Center Monday, the first day everyone in the state became eligible.

One doctor thinks emergency approval for adolescents to receive the coronavirus vaccine is just weeks away.

The Hynes, a mass vaccination site, accepts people who have preregistered on Mass.gov.

After preregistering, residents will receive an email from the state to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

According to CIC Health, which helps operate the sites, over 7,000 people will receive a shot at Hynes Convention Center and at Gillette Stadium daily. Another 2,200 will be vaccinated daily at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

Preregistering isn't the only option.

"We're plugged into almost every vaccine provider in the state. And we're pulling every minute to get the most up-to-date availability," said Olivia Adams, who runs macovidvaccines.com, a vaccine finder site.

There, volunteers help people find available appointments.

"Today, everybody signed up for appointments," Adams said. "So now, we're, once again, in the state where not a lot of things are available."

The website recently added text notifications – Adams says 3,000 people have already signed up.

New appointments drop every day. During the week, you have better options.

"If you sign up today, hopefully, you'll be able to snag something by the end of the week," Adams said.

A spokesperson for CVS tells NBC10 Boston more than 200 stores in Massachusetts are giving appointments; they add more as supply from the federal government increases.

You can check pharmacy websites for availability, or you can try a catchall like the @vaccinetime Twitter account.

"Vaccinetime is a Twitter bot that watches the Massachusetts immunization websites, and then it posts updates whenever new appointments become available," said creator Dan Cahoon.

He explains that it's simple to create a Twitter account and follow @vaccinetime.

"You click subscribe, and click on the bell to turn on notifications, and that way, it'll come straight to your device."

Diana Rastegayeva created macovidvaxhelp.com while on maternity leave. So far, she and her team have booked vaccine appointments for more than 20,000 people.

"We're referring a lot more people to our resources page to book themselves, and they're actually quite successful," she said. "That wasn't possible a few months ago, and that's due to increased supply."

For help, you can register on her site or pick up the phone and call, toll-free, 888-4321-VAX (888-432-1829).

"There is vaccine out there, and if you can't make a booking for yourself, there's excess vaccine," said Joel Leyden.

Leyden runs vaccineangel.com, which redirects to a Facebook group full of volunteers who find available appointments.

He also suggests calling your pharmacy.

"Ask them if they're dispensing vaccine, then ask, 'Do you have any excess?'" he said.

A spokesperson for CVS tells NBC10 Boston pharmacists at each store evaluate how to use leftover doses, and that could mean reaching out to people in the community.

"CVS appointments usually appear at midnight, then early in the morning between 4-6 a.m.," Rastegayeva said. "Walgreens at 7 a.m., Walmart usually around midnight."

Also starting Monday, people from Massachusetts and elsewhere can now register to receive the vaccine in New Hampshire.