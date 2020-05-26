TJX Aims to Have All Stores Open by End of June

TJX Cos. has started reopening many of its stores worldwide, and anticipates that most of its stores could be open by the end of June, the Framingham-based parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods reported to the SEC on Thursday.

In mid-March, TJX closed stores in nine countries, as well as online shopping sites, distribution centers and offices around the world, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The company furloughed its store and distribution center employees in North America after April 11 and reduced the base salaries of CEO Ernie Herrman and Executive Chairman Carol Meyrowitz by 30% between April 12 and July 4.

But since May 2, TJX has reopened 1,600 stores worldwide — roughly 36% of the company’s 4,500 stores worldwide — as well as four e-commerce sites. In the U.S., TJX has fully or partially reopened in 25 states.

