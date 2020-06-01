Total Coronavirus Cases in Mass. Top 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts since March 1 is now over 100,000, according to new data released by the Department of Public Health on Monday.

The Department of Public Health began reporting both confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and deaths for the first time on Monday as part of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The data also shows there have been 48 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, plus another 141 probable cases.

The state also reported 326 new confirmed cases, plus 3,840 retroactive probable cases dating back to March 1.

Including the confirmed and probable cases and deaths, there have now been 100,805 total cases and 7,035 deaths in Massachusetts.

The daily report contains six indicators that are informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of its reopening plan. They are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker provided new details on what types of businesses can open in Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He signed an executive order that clarifies which businesses and sectors fall into the second phase of the state's reopening.

Among those businesses included in Phase 2 include retail stores, restaurants, hotels, limited organized youth and adult amateur sports activities, personal services, non-athletic instructional classes for children, driving and flight schools, outdoor historical spaces, funeral homes, warehouses, driving ranges, limited post-secondary and trade school services, day camps and public libraries.

The governor has said Phase 2 will begin based key public health indicators, such as positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations.