Tufts University has joined the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The school has made its dormitories available for medical personnel, first responders and patients recovering from COVID-19 in a bid to help slow the spread of the disease and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

The dorms will be used to house Cambridge Health Alliance patients, including COVID-19 positive patients who no longer need critical care; medical personnel who live with vulnerable family members; as well as first responders from Somerville and Medford.

Additionally, the dorms will be used for Tufts staff members exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or those with vulnerable family members at home.

“As COVID-19 continues to have an impact globally and locally, it is clear that support and action are needed from all corners," said Tufts University President Anthony P. Monaco. "Individuals, communities, and institutions can all play a part in mitigating the spread of this pandemic."

“I feel strongly that Tufts and other universities, particularly research universities, have an abundance of resources to offer our community and health-care partners in their fight against this unprecedented and rapidly changing challenge."

The campus will be divided into segments to protect the different populations from the virus.

Monaco said that Tufts plans to share what it learns with other colleges and universities, in hopes that they’ll follow suit.

The university says it’s ready to start accepting people as soon as there is a need.

As of Monday, more than 1,240 people have required hospitalization so far due to the coronavirus, state health officials said. There were 13,837 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 260 deaths as of Monday.

Tufts was among the first universities in New England to move classes online as the outbreak ramped up.