Two Quincy Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two restaurants in Quincy, Massachusetts, have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for the coronavirus, the city's health department said Sunday.

Manet Lunch and Hofbrau Bar and Grill, both on Sea Street, have closed for two weeks following the positive COVID-19 tests of some of their employees, Quincy Health Department said.

Manet Lunch closed Friday after a bartender was confirmed to have the virus.

The health department says that employee worked from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the following days: July 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Anyone who may have been in the Manet Lunch restaurant on those days is asked to contact the health department.

Meanwhile, Hofbrau Bar and Grill closed Tuesday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. No further information was provided about any recent shifts those employees may have worked.

Elsewhere in Quincy, a parent who attended a high school graduation ceremony on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19, according Interim Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey. In a letter to community members Sunday morning, Mulvey wrote that contact tracing had been completed by Quincy’s health department, and those potentially affected had been notified. According to Quincy health officials, four other parents who attended the ceremony were asked to be tested and quarantine.