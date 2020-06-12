coronavirus

US Health Secretary Visits Boston Ahead of Baker’s Coronavirus Update

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Gov. Charlie Baker will visit the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for a roundtable discussion on reopening

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to tour their COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and primary care practice Friday.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary Azar will have a roundtable discussion on the Commonwealth’s phased reopening with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after the tour.

Baker will give a coronavirus update at 11 a.m. at the Center for Life Science Boston.

Humans will be tested with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in July, which was developed in part by Beth Israel, two months earlier than originally scheduled, Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday.

“Based on the strength of the pre-clinical data we have seen so far and interactions with the regulatory authorities, we have been able to further accelerate the clinical development of our investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine," Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson, said. "Simultaneously, we are continuing our efforts to build important global partnerships and invest in our vaccine production technology and manufacturing capabilities. Our goal is to ensure we can deliver a vaccine to the world and protect people everywhere from this pandemic.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCharlie BakerAlex AzarBeth Israel Deaconess Medical Centervaccine
