UMass Medical School to Begin Enrollment in Moderna's Teen COVID Vaccine Trial

UMass Medical School in Worcester is slated to begin enrolling participants in Moderna's clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine among teenagers next month.

Cambridge-based biotech firm Moderna said adolescents between 12 and 17 will be given its vaccine in hopes it will prove safe and effective enough to be given to teenagers ahead of the 2021 school year.

The study will include 3,000 children, according to its listing on clincaltrials.gov, in what could be the first step in the process of getting young people vaccinated.

Enrollment will begin at UMass Medical School in February. The trial is set up at close to 15 sites in the U.S., some of which have already begun their work.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has said it fully enrolled its COVID vaccine trial in youths 12 to 15 years old. According to a recent report, more than 2.5 million cases of COVID have been reported in children as of Jan. 14 - making up about 13% of all cases.

It remains unclear how long it will take to determine whether the vaccine is safe for children under 16.