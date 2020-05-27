Unions Push for Employers to Pay COVID Worker’s Comp

A panel of union leaders representing front-line workers will testify in front of the Boston City Council on why employers should be held responsible for the lack of protection that they say has left employees vulnerable to COVID exposure.

Ellen MacInnis, RN, an emergency department nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton and a board member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, will be among those giving testimony during a hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m., which will be live-streamed.

"Hospitals delayed implementing the directive that all employees in the hospital should wear masks and were slow to segregate patients who were confirmed or suspected COVID cases," MacInnis said.

“Meanwhile, we started to hear from hospitals that if workers tested positive they likely acquired it somewhere else. Somewhere in the community. This is absurd and it is insulting. The hospitals who, though their actions or inactions, put their workers at risk, are now trying to walk away from any responsibility.”

MacInnis argues that access to benefits has been difficult because employers don’t always recognize an employee may have gotten sick at work.

City Councilors have also urged state lawmakers to hold employers accountable for the number of coronavirus positive workers due, in part, to the initial lack of personal protective equipment.

The hearing was scheduled based on an order issued by Boston City Councilors Liz Breadon and Ed Flynn. It will be conducted by the Committee on Workforce Development, which is chaired by Councilor Julia Mejia.

The order references that more than 160 Boston hospital workers and more than 1,900 Massachusetts hospital workers have tested positive for COVID-19, citing the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment provided by management and employers for putting essential workers "at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus in their employment settings.”

Earlier this month, on May 14, the entire City Council sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker urging him to enact legislation that would presume any healthcare worker who contracts the coronavirus be presumed to have acquired the virus at work or in the course of work-related activities.