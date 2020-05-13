Boston Business Journal

US Small-business Revenue is Down 40%. In Boston, It’s Nearly Twice as Bad

As of April 25, total small-business revenue had decreased by 74.9% in Suffolk County

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Getty Images

Small businesses in and around Boston have lost a higher percentage of their revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic than their counterparts in almost every other major U.S. metropolitan area, including hard-hit cities like New York, according to a new Harvard-developed data tracker.

As of April 25, total small-business revenue had decreased by 74.9% in Suffolk County compared to early January, according to Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker, which provides close to real-time data on the pandemic’s economic effects.

Nationwide, the revenue fell by 39.8% over the same time period. Only two major metro areas tracked by Opportunity Insights performed worse: New Orleans, which saw an 83.8% decline, and Washington, with a 76.7% decline. The Opportunity Insights data track the county most closely assigned with a city, a spokeswoman said. In addition to Boston, Suffolk County includes Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop.

