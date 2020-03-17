Walsh to Give Address on Coronavirus, Boston to Launch Text Alerts

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give an address at 7:30 p.m. on where the city stands amid the coronavirus outbreak and what it continues to do. It will be livestreamed here.

Afterward, the city said, it will launch a text service that residents can opt into for updates and information on the outbreak. Anyone who wants to join can text the word BOSCOVID to #99411.

Walsh said Monday that the city had 33 cases of the virus' disease, COVID-19. There were 218 cases reported statewide on Tuesday, 42 of which are in Suffolk County.

At a news conference Sunday, Walsh issued an urgent plea for residents to engage in social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.