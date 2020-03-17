coronavirus

Walsh to Give Address on Coronavirus, Boston to Launch Text Alerts

Walsh said Monday that the city had 33 cases of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19

By Asher Klein

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh speaks to the media outside City Hall on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give an address at 7:30 p.m. on where the city stands amid the coronavirus outbreak and what it continues to do. It will be livestreamed here.

Afterward, the city said, it will launch a text service that residents can opt into for updates and information on the outbreak. Anyone who wants to join can text the word BOSCOVID to #99411.

Walsh said Monday that the city had 33 cases of the virus' disease, COVID-19. There were 218 cases reported statewide on Tuesday, 42 of which are in Suffolk County.

At a news conference Sunday, Walsh issued an urgent plea for residents to engage in social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

