At Least 17 COVID Cases in Outbreak Tied to NH Restaurant

At least 17 cases of the new coronavirus have been associated with a restaurant in Hudson, New Hampshire, health officials said Friday, noting that one person who had already tested positive for COVID-19 had visited the restaurant.

Now the Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who visited Fat Katz Food and Drink on Derry Road between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.

In addition to the outbreak under investigation by health officials, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating the restaurant for multiple possible food service violations, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The cases associated with Fat Katz Food and Drink include one person who went to the establishment knowing they had tested positive for the virus and were supposed to be in isolation. Another person visited who knew they were supposed to be in quarantine, health officials said.

Contact tracers have already reached out to some people who are known to have visited the restaurant between Oct 2. and Oct. 9, but anyone who went there over that period and hasn't been contacted is being told they may have been exposed to the virus.