‘We Are Very Excited’: Nail Salons Get Ready to Reopen During Phase 2 in Mass.

Freshly polished salon nails are something that many haven't been able to indulge in for months due to the pandemic.

Nail salons are included in phase 2 of Massachusetts reopening plan, and Gov. Charlie Baker will decide Saturday when the state will move to that phase.

NBC10 Boston spoke with Trinh Nguyen of Milton Nails and Spa. She who says they're anxiously awaiting word.

"We've been waiting for the last couple of months, so I think it's time we prepare everything," she said. "We are very excited."

To prepare, they've moved all the stations six feet apart.

They also have table shields between the technicians and customers.

"We have masks, gloves, cleaning stuff, so we are ready," said Nguyen.

She says the additional cleaning and washing down of chairs will add an additional 10-15 minutes to each customer's service time.

"The last three months have been a little different for me," said customer Stacy Wilbur.

She says she can't wait to get back in.

"I'm actually not nervous about the safety. I've been in contact with Trinh over the last couple of weeks, and she's shown me all the amazing things her and the staff have done to the salon to make sure we're comfortable when we go in there," Wilbur said.

It's unclear when salons will open in phase 2, but Nguyen hopes it's sooner rather than later. She says they miss their customers and it's been almost three months since they've seen them.