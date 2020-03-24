Teachers who miss their students now that, because of the coronavirus outbreak, they can no longer hold class in person, paraded through the streets of Andover and Clinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday in their cars and SUVs.

Driving along their school bus route, honking their horns, the teachers at Andover's High Plain Elementary were greeted by signs saying "We miss you" and cheers.

"They are my students, my kids, they are my everything and I just feel so broken-hearted right now that I can't see them,” teacher Meri Grimard said.

They stayed in their vehicles to maintain social distancing and were accompanied by a police escort. The students have been working online after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered schools across Massachusetts to close.

The parade itself came together in under a day, Principal Pam Lathrop said.

"I'm getting emotional because I've done this for 30 plus years and I've never seen anything like this in my life," she said.