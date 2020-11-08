A Massachusetts high school is temporarily switching to remote instruction and all in-person athletics have been cancelled for a week after a COVID-19 cluster was identified by public health officials.

School officials were notified this weekend that two additional ninth grade students at Westwood High School have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to five positive cases of the virus in the past week, Superintendent Emily Parks and Principal Amy Davenport said in a letter to high school families.

School officials believe many of the five cases originated from an indoor Halloween party where coronavirus safety guidelines were not being observed, including wearing masks.

Westwood’s Public Health Director, the high school physician, and its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team unanimously recommended the high school switch to remote instruction for the week of Nov. 9.

Making this decision allows officials to complete contact tracing, receive test results from close contacts and, hopefully, extinguish the cluster, school officials said.

As of Sunday night, approximately 20 students had been deemed close contacts of those with the virus and they will need to quarantine for at least 14 days, officials said.

Parks and Davenport said it has been difficult to fully assess the scope of the situation because unfortunately there have been inconsistencies in reporting and varying levels of cooperation with the contact tracing process and recommendation to get tested.

"We strongly recommend that parents have frank, honest conversations with their children about their social behavior over the last week, including attending indoor gatherings and socializing without following other required safety measures, such as mask-wearing," Parks and Davenport said in the letter.

The Westwood Public Health Director recommends any parent with reason to believe that their child was engaged in these behaviors have them tested for COVID-19.

School officials have reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requesting the use of the state's mobile testing unit, which would provide free testing to a limited number of students and staff. The school's request hasn't yet been approved.

All other schools in the district will be open as usual, Parks said.