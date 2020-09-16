High School Football

When Will High School Football Start in Massachusetts?

The MIAA Football Committee is discussing the future of the 2020 high school season

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

High school football practice could resume in Massachusetts on Feb. 22., according to reports.

The future of the 2020 season, which was slated to begin in March, was a main topic of discussion during the MIAA Football Committee meeting Tuesday, according to The Boston Herald.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The committee will likely decide how many games would be played and whether there is any potential for a postseason tournament at its next football meeting on Oct. 14., the Herald reported.

Members are considering allowing teams to start conditioning training a week before the February start, coinciding with winter vacation, followed by a seven-game regular season and two possible postseason games.

Plans would need approval from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Sports Coverage During the Coronavirus Crisis

Big Ten 2 hours ago

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Play Fall Football After All

coronavirus 18 hours ago

NH Fines Youth Football League for Violating COVID Regulations

This article tagged under:

High School FootballcoronavirusSportsMIAA
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us