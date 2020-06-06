When Will Phase 2 Start? Gov. Baker to Announce New Details on Reopening Mass.

Three weeks after Phase 1 of reopening Massachusetts went into effect, Gov. Charlie Baker will announce when Phase 2 can begin, allowing the state to take its next big step in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker said Friday that he'd be making the announcement Saturday, but his office hasn't said when or where he'll be speaking. The event will be livestreamed on this page.

Phase 2, the "cautious" stage of the state's reopening plan, will allow businesses like retail stores, restaurants, salons, and more to reopen further. The Baker administration has given guidelines for some of those businesses already, but the big question remains when they'll be allowed to do so.

Baker was tight-lipped about that on Friday while speaking to reporters at a lab in Cambridge, saying only, "It's good to see people have an opportunity to get back to work, either remotely or back at the place they used to call their office. And it's especially encouraging to see people meet with their grandparents and parents at long-term care facilities."

Whenever Phase 2 does begin, store employees and customers will still have to wear face masks and likely continue social distancing.

The pace of reopening is being paced by the data

On Friday, Baker noted that the rate of positive tests is down 80% since the beginning of April and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has seen a dramatic decrease in recent weeks.

"We've been seeing positive trends for weeks," Baker said. "We're making the right kind of progress."

In the Department of Public Health's daily report, released later in the day, the state officially declared that the number of people hospitalized with the virus is officially trending in the right direction.

But he also continued to warn residents to "remain vigilant" about practicing social distancing and good hygiene, wearing face coverings and staying home when they feel sick if they want the state to continue reopening.

While some more businesses were able to reopen Monday in Massachusetts, others are looking ahead at future phases.

What Does Phase 2 Mean for Massachusetts?

The next phase in getting Massachusetts back in business includes reopening child care centers, retail stores, restaurants, lodging and salons, though with restrictions.

Hospitals and community health centers will be allowed to provide less-urgent preventative care, including teeth cleanings and certain elective procedures.

More recreation would be allowed to restart, including campgrounds, playgrounds, public pools, athletic fields and courts and youth sports in a limited fashion.

The administration has also said that Baker's "safer-at-home" advisory would be lifted, but business and recreational travel would remain discouraged. The limit on gatherings of 10 people could be lifted, depending on the trends.

It could start as soon as Monday, which would be the minimum of three weeks from the start of Phase 1, which came on May 18.

It's not clear if the George Floyd protests that have brought thousands to the streets, sometimes in closer contact than advised by social distancing guidelines, will affect Baker's decision.

He released guidelines earlier this week for businesses opening in Phase 2.

Child care centers, which currently are open only to children of emergency workers, will need to screen staffers and youngsters for symptoms of illness before allowing them in each day.

Centers must use only one entrance, stagger drop-off schedules and try to avert close contact between children.

At summer camps, attendees will have to stay in their groups, counselors won’t be able to move among groups, and field trips will be banned for now.

Retail stores that open their doors in Phase 2 must limit occupancy, require workers and customers to wear face masks, and — for groceries and pharmacies — create special hours for customers older 60, who are at higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

Restaurants will only be able to serve people outdoors, at first. Among other regulations affecting eateries, patrons will have to keep their masks on until they are seated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.