Which Mass. Cities and Towns Might Get Heightened COVID Enforcement

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to reveal Tuesday what Massachusetts cities and towns will be facing enhanced efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus from his new COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team.

The team, which will work both to enforce coronavirus rules and coordinate with local officials on a more effective response, was created as Massachusetts aims to stop the recent rise of some of its COVID-19 metrics. But it's not yet clear where in Massachusetts the team will begin operating.

Baker said at his announcement Friday that "we'll have a lot more to say about all of this ... on Tuesday, once we have a chance to connect with and talk to many of our colleagues in local government."

But publicly available data, as well as Baker's comments at his news conference announcing the enforcement team on Friday, may help give an idea of what communities could be in the governor's upcoming announcement.

Governor Charlie Baker said that lapses in judgment are contributing to "a slight but important rise" in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

Baker said that "communities will be designated" for the enforcement task force "based on public health data [including] new positive cases and percentage of positive covid tests," Baker said.

Community-level data is released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesdays, and last week's batch offers a look at both of those metrics. (Baker said Friday that the next batch of data was being revamped with new data "that shows the spread of COVID-19 on a community level.")

Last week's data gave these 25 communities as those with the highest percentages of positive cases in the prior two weeks, among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent of positive tests in the last 14 days Lynn 4,020 223 4,543 278 6.12% Revere 2,021 126 2,562 155 6.05% Brockton 4,426 79 2,540 130 5.12% Chelsea 3,106 93 2,274 112 4.93% Everett 1,894 68 1,701 82 4.82% Saugus 603 33 983 43 4.37% Wrentham 220 15 383 16 4.18% Chicopee 541 43 1,519 58 3.82% Fall River 1,818 84 3,157 112 3.55% Lawrence 3,824 98 3,414 119 3.49% Malden 1,331 45 1,834 60 3.27% Quincy 1,289 75 2,617 85 3.25% Randolph 998 25 1,015 33 3.25% Attleboro 700 18 713 21 2.95% Taunton 1,051 49 1,964 55 2.8% Framingham 1,827 42 2,012 56 2.78% Springfield 3,076 92 4,304 118 2.74% Peabody 1,070 39 2,060 51 2.48% Worcester 5,579 151 7,585 186 2.45% Agawam 506 19 1,034 25 2.42% Salem 685 35 1,573 38 2.42% West Springfield 411 15 688 16 2.33% Holyoke 1,007 40 2,299 53 2.31% Westfield 493 20 985 22 2.23% New Bedford 2,258 46 2,722 60 2.2%

The highest number of total cases detected in the prior two weeks includes some of the same places:

City/Town Number of cases Cases in the

last 14 days Boston 15,001 440 Lynn 4,020 223 Worcester 5,579 151 Revere 2,021 126 Lawrence 3,824 98 Chelsea 3,106 93 Springfield 3,076 92 Fall River 1,818 84 Brockton 4,426 79 Quincy 1,289 75 Everett 1,894 68 Taunton 1,051 49 New Bedford 2,258 46 Malden 1,331 45 Chicopee 541 43 Framingham 1,827 42 Holyoke 1,007 40 Peabody 1,070 39 Somerville 1,037 37 Salem 685 35 Lowell 3,040 34 Saugus 603 33 Cambridge 1,034 33 Marlborough 1,045 26 Randolph 998 25

Lynn, Revere, Chelsea and Brockton both appear toward the top of each list. But Boston, which has the most cases as well as the largest population in Massachusetts, has been doing fairly well, Baker said Friday, noting that he was more concerned about communities around Boston.

A better indication of which communities are currently in need of special attention from the state government may be how much recent cases make up the location's total number of cases.

City/Town Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Recent case count as percent of total Chicopee 541 43 7.95% Northampton 304 20 6.58% Revere 2021 126 6.23% Quincy 1289 75 5.82% Lynn 4020 223 5.55% Saugus 603 33 5.47% Salem 685 35 5.11% Taunton 1051 49 4.66% Fall River 1818 84 4.62% Westfield 493 20 4.06% Holyoke 1007 40 3.97% Agawam 506 19 3.75% Peabody 1070 39 3.64% Everett 1894 68 3.59% Somerville 1037 37 3.57% Malden 1331 45 3.38% Cambridge 1034 33 3.19% Chelsea 3106 93 2.99% Springfield 3076 92 2.99% Boston 15001 440 2.93% Weymouth 768 22 2.86% Newton 816 23 2.82% Worcester 5579 151 2.71% Attleboro 700 18 2.57% Lawrence 3824 98 2.56%

Baker hasn't said how many cities and towns will be on the list, but it's also not necessarily a bad thing to be on the list at all. While it can come with more coronavirus-related shutdowns as well as increased scrutiny from law enforcement, which can issue fines to violators, it may also mean more federal coronavirus relief funding will be spent in the area.

"Our goal is to identify those communities through public health data, increased enforcement and to help amplify awareness in those communities so that the residents and businesses in those communities can practice the vigilance that's required to help them deal with their outbreaks," Baker said.