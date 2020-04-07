coronavirus

Whole Foods Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Hingham

The chain said in a statement that the store performed additional cleaning and disinfection

By Gaia De Simoni

Two workers at the Whole Foods store in Hingham, Massachusetts, have tested positive for coronavirus, a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said on Monday.

"The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We've been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the team members who are in quarantine."

Federal officials warn this could be the worst week yet as cases of the coronavirus pandemic begin to peak. Health experts are warning Americans to even avoid grocery stores and pharmacies during this critical week.

The chain did not release the information about the two workers. Amid the protocols followed by Whole Foods to maintain the health of employees and customers safe, the spokesperson said the Hingham store performed additional cleaning and disinfection.

Positive cases in Massachusetts jumped to 13,837 on Monday, with 260 people having died from COVID-19 and related issues statewide.

