Baker Announces Mass. Will Roll Back to Phase 3, Step 1 of Reopening

With the spread of COVID-19 continuing to accelerate, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that the entire state will revert to Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan beginning on Sunday.

"The rate Massachusetts residents are getting infected and the rate at which they are needing medical care, if all continues to move at this pace, is simply not sustainable over time, and our health care system will be put at risk," Baker said.

He also announced the state is reducing capacity for "pretty much everything" -- including gyms, libraries, museums, retail stores, offices, houses of worship, movie theaters and lodging -- to 40%.

Mask guidance is being strengthened for gyms, office spaces and restaurants, and restaurants will be forced to reduce table size from 10 to six per party and place 90-minute time limits on dining.

Gathering limits for outdoor venues are also being reduced from 100 to 50, and anyone hosting a gathering of greater than 25 people outdoors will be responsible for notifying their local board of health.

Baker had hinted on Monday that his administration would be acting on additional restrictions soon while acknowledging growing frustration with him and the situation more generally.

At a news conference where Baker announced increased coronavirus testing and new limits on elective procedures at Massachusetts hospitals, reporters asked Baker why he hasn't imposed more statewide restrictions and what options are currently on the table.

"I fully expected at some point we'll make some decisions with respect to that," he replied.

Baker added that he had spoken with several mayors over the weekend who are frustrated with him and frustrated that people continue to engage in risky behaviors that help spread the virus.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced expanded free COVID-19 testing on Monday -- sites will now be in 25 communities -- and hinted that more restrictions could be coming as the state continues to see a surge in cases of the virus.

One of the latest health professionals to question the governor's lack of action is Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University's School of Public Health.

Jha said in a tweet over the weekend that while he has defended Baker’s response in the past, he’s “aghast” at the lack of action over the past six weeks and called for tighter restrictions.

“Over the last six weeks it’s become very clear that we are heading towards a really bad surge of infections ... and the response from the governor’s office has been wholly inadequate,” he said.

Jha said hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, yet “casinos and tanning salons are still open.”

The the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from almost 2,654 on Nov. 22 to more than 4,554 on Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts has more new COVID cases per capita than Georgia, Florida, or Texas



Our wastewater data (below) shows more infections in the community than we had in April



Our hospitalizations, deaths are up 100% in last 3 weeks



Some municipal leaders are open to more business closures but say it can’t be done piecemeal. If restaurants in one city are closed, people will simply go to another town.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee is in favor of what calls a “reasonable rollback” but said the state must lead.

“I don’t want to speak for the administration,” McGee told The Boston Globe, but “we can’t make those kinds of decisions individually. ... It can’t be one community here, one community there.”

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone has also called for "deliberate, definitive action.”

As recently as last week, Baker said that he was not planning any additional COVID-19 restrictions.

Baker cautioned at the time that "one day doesn't make a trend," and said he would continue to closely monitor the data and make his decisions based on the available information.

State health officials on Monday reported 30 additional deaths and more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health data also shows that there are more than 58,400 active cases of the virus in the state, of which about 1,500 are in the hospital.

State House News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.