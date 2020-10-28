Massachusetts

As COVID-19 Cases Climb, Lynnfield Shopping Center Enacts Curfew for People Under 18

Minors will not be allowed at MarketStreet in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, without an adult after 6 p.m.

By Michael Rosenfield

The popular MarketStreet shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, is tightening up restrictions on younger shoppers as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Anyone under 18 will no longer be allowed on the property after 6 p.m. unless they're with an adult. The curfew was initially 8 p.m. when it was initiated two weeks ago, but it has been moved up.

"He's 17, he has a driver's license. If he's old enough to drive, why can't he go shopping without his mother?" asked shopper Lori Federico, who thinks her son should be able to go to MarketStreet without a chaperone.

"We have seen a significant increase in unaccompanied minors on property who have failed to comply with COVID guidelines and challenged our ability to create a place that's compliant with the direction of local and state health authorities," MarketStreet said in a statement.

"I think, hopefully, it will be helpful to MarketStreet and the area to prevent COVID," said shopper Jessica Tylicki. "I've been noticing a lot of packs of teenagers at MarketStreet without any parents, without any masks."

Liz Coombs, who works at a business at MarketStreet, worries younger shoppers may spend their money elsewhere.

"There's other opportunities for them to go to other locations," said Coombs. "MarketStreet is making a big mistake."

