With Pandemic Impacting Latinx Children's Mental Health, Revere Is in Focus

A survey shows that 43% of Latinx Spanish-speaking families have seen a decline in their children's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Audrey Asistio

NBC Universal, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people's mental health, and a new survey finds Latinx children in Massachusetts are being heavily impacted.

In a recent survey, 43% of Latinx Spanish-speaking families indicated that they've witnessed a decline their children's mental health due to the pandemic.

"Being away from his friends, being away from his teachers has been difficult," said Revere resident Lorena Lopera of her son, who is in the first grade and learning how to read via Zoom.

The family continues to adjust. But as a member of Latinos for Education, Lopera constantly thinks about other families who have to manage with much less.

"This is hard for me, and I have all these privileges," she said. "It's next to insurmountable for so many other families."

