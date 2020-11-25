Thanksgiving

With Worsening Threat of COVID-19, Many Rent Outdoor Tents for Thanksgiving

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and this Thanksgiving, many families are trying to keep safe by eating outdoors

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tents and outdoor dining have become very popular. So why not at Thanksgiving?

"I just feel like in 2020, you have to roll with the punches," said Carolynn MacKay of Milton, Massachusetts.

MacKay and her family have rented a tent for Thanksgiving. They'll be dining al fresco this holiday to help keep vulnerable family members protected from the spread of COVID-19.

"My mom is 76, and she's coming, and we have a few people with some health issues, so we wanted to make sure we could still enjoy Thanksgiving, but do it in a safe way," Scott MacKay said.

More on the coronavirus pandemic

Business 14 hours ago

Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitalization Surge in Midwest; Thanksgiving Set to Accelerate Spread

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Pentagon Sees Uptick in Coronavirus Cases in Military as Major Holidays Approach

Outdoor tents have become familiar sights during the pandemic.

"There's been an uptick in tents," said Bob Costa at B.C. Tent & Awning.

Costa says people are renting more tents for the holiday, and for just about everything else, from COVID-19 testing to restaurants and schools. He says his Avon-based company is still without about half its employees because of the pandemic, but every little bit helps.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"We're getting a longer-term rental out of what is normally just a one-day or weekend event," Costa said.

This weekend could signal the end of the nice weather, and with many going outdoors to keep safe from the coronavirus, this year's Thanksgiving celebration is especially important to many families.

"I think the kids are going to have more fun outside then they would inside, so that's good," MacKay said.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingcoronavirusCOVID-19outdoor dining
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us