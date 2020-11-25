With Worsening Threat of COVID-19, Many Rent Outdoor Tents for Thanksgiving

Tents and outdoor dining have become very popular. So why not at Thanksgiving?

"I just feel like in 2020, you have to roll with the punches," said Carolynn MacKay of Milton, Massachusetts.

MacKay and her family have rented a tent for Thanksgiving. They'll be dining al fresco this holiday to help keep vulnerable family members protected from the spread of COVID-19.

"My mom is 76, and she's coming, and we have a few people with some health issues, so we wanted to make sure we could still enjoy Thanksgiving, but do it in a safe way," Scott MacKay said.

Outdoor tents have become familiar sights during the pandemic.

"There's been an uptick in tents," said Bob Costa at B.C. Tent & Awning.

Costa says people are renting more tents for the holiday, and for just about everything else, from COVID-19 testing to restaurants and schools. He says his Avon-based company is still without about half its employees because of the pandemic, but every little bit helps.

"We're getting a longer-term rental out of what is normally just a one-day or weekend event," Costa said.

This weekend could signal the end of the nice weather, and with many going outdoors to keep safe from the coronavirus, this year's Thanksgiving celebration is especially important to many families.

"I think the kids are going to have more fun outside then they would inside, so that's good," MacKay said.