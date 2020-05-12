A Massachusetts mother was reunited with her newborn daughter Tuesday for the first time since she gave birth to her six weeks ago.

Isabel Gonzalez of Chelsea has been battling COVID-19, which she contracted while she was pregnant.

After an emergency C-section, the 34-year-old woman was intubated. She had been on a ventilator since April 2.

"It's like, one day, everything's completely normal, and the next day, your whole life is taken away," said her cousin, Priscilla Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's husband and three children all held onto hope that she would pull through and come home.

"She was really devastated, she was heartbroken. She was like, Please take care of them, please help me out,'" said Gonzalez's aunt, Marina Gonzalez.

Forty-four days later, their prayers were answered. Gonzalez won her fight with the virus, and she received a spirited send-off from the staff at Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, as well as a rowdy parade to welcome her back to her home in Chelsea.

