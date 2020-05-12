coronavirus

Woman Beats Coronavirus, Holds Daughter for 1st Time 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Isabel Gonzalez of Chelsea was on a ventilator during her long battle with COVID-19

By Cassy Arsenault

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts mother was reunited with her newborn daughter Tuesday for the first time since she gave birth to her six weeks ago.

Isabel Gonzalez of Chelsea has been battling COVID-19, which she contracted while she was pregnant.

After an emergency C-section, the 34-year-old woman was intubated. She had been on a ventilator since April 2.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"It's like, one day, everything's completely normal, and the next day, your whole life is taken away," said her cousin, Priscilla Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's husband and three children all held onto hope that she would pull through and come home.

More on Coronavirus in Massachusetts

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mother and Daughter Make Transparent Masks to Help Deaf and Hearing-Impaired People

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Walk-In Coronavirus Testing Site Offers Food in Dorchester

"She was really devastated, she was heartbroken. She was like, Please take care of them, please help me out,'" said Gonzalez's aunt, Marina Gonzalez.

Forty-four days later, their prayers were answered. Gonzalez won her fight with the virus, and she received a spirited send-off from the staff at Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, as well as a rowdy parade to welcome her back to her home in Chelsea.

A Massachusetts woman whose baby was delivered by cesarean section met the newborn after the woman's coronavirus kept them apart for six weeks.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19ChelseaSpaulding Hospital Cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us