Woman Who Hid Coronavirus Symptoms to Fly to China Faces Criminal Charges

The woman allegedly took fever-reducing medications before boarding a plane and lied to flight attendants

A woman who allegedly flew from Massachusetts to Los Angeles to China and then tested positive for COVID-19 is under investigation for concealing her symptoms and putting fellow travelers at risk of infections, the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to the L.A. Times, the woman, a Chinese citizen living in Massachusetts, became ill with coronavirus symptoms and when she went to a local hospital, she was denied testing. The newspaper said the woman decided to fly to China through Los Angeles, took fever-reducing medications before boarding the plane and lied to flight attendants.

The woman is now hospitalized, and according to Chinese law, she could face up to three years of imprisonment or detention, with possible forced labor or up to seven years in prison.

It is believed that the woman was among those in attendance at a Biogen conference held in Boston in late February. Nearly 100 coronavirus cases have been connected to that conference.

The cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts were at 256 as of Wednesday.

