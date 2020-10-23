trinity lutheran church

Worcester Church Choir Finds Innovative Way to Practice Without Spreading COVID-19

Members of the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church practice inside their cars in the parking lot.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A church in Worcester, Massachusetts, has found a way to enjoy a choir without spreading the coronavirus.

Members of the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church practice inside their cars in the parking lot. Members sing into wireless microphones while they listen to one another and to the director playing his keyboard on their car radios.

During indoor services, choir members distance themselves and wear masks that resemble a duck-billed platypus.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 31 mins ago

Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Boston

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed at Super 8 Motel in Brockton

The special masks are equipped with wires that keep the material an inch to an inch and a half in front of their mouths and allow them to project their voices while continuing to protect others.

"It's better than not singing,'' said Lee Ann Jaquith, 64, of Hardwick. "It's a little claustrophobic. It's something you have to get used to.''

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

trinity lutheran churchMassachusettsWorcestercoronavirus pandemicworcester church choir
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us