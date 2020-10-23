Worcester Church Choir Finds Innovative Way to Practice Without Spreading COVID-19

A church in Worcester, Massachusetts, has found a way to enjoy a choir without spreading the coronavirus.

Members of the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church practice inside their cars in the parking lot. Members sing into wireless microphones while they listen to one another and to the director playing his keyboard on their car radios.

During indoor services, choir members distance themselves and wear masks that resemble a duck-billed platypus.

The special masks are equipped with wires that keep the material an inch to an inch and a half in front of their mouths and allow them to project their voices while continuing to protect others.

"It's better than not singing,'' said Lee Ann Jaquith, 64, of Hardwick. "It's a little claustrophobic. It's something you have to get used to.''