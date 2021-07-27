Worcester Mulls New Mask Guidance Amid Uptick in Cases

Health officials in Worcester are exploring the possibility of issuing new mask guidance amid an uptick of COVID-19 across the state.

The city has yet to follow other Massachusetts communities in reissuing mask advisories or orders, but officials say the move is not out of the question if cases continue to rise.

Worcester's medical director, Dr. Michael Hirsh, told Spectrum News 1 that bringing back advisories and restrictions is not off the table.

"We're watching the numbers very carefully and they are ticking up," he said. "There's no question."

With coronavirus cases on the rise, city officials in Cambridge are asking people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Meanwhile Worcester school officials say they are waiting for more guidance from the state before making a decision about masks in schools.

Last week, Cambridge officials urged residents to wear masks in certain situations, regardless of vaccination status, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Both Nantucket and Provincetown recently issued mask advisories amid growing clusters that include fully vaccinated residents.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey also said Thursday that the city’s public school students will be required to wear face masks when classes start in September.