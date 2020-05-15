Worcester Pastor Sues Gov., City Officials Over Coronavirus Shutdown

The pastor of the Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester will go before a federal judge seeking a temporary restraining order to reopen his doors.

Rev. Kristopher Casey filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker and Worcester city officials after being fined $300 for holding in-person services.

The city said at the time that Casey violated Baker's statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people, which was implemented in a bid to encourage social distancing and flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

Casey argues that the ban violates freedom of religion and that the state order unfairly targets churches while other essential businesses get to stay open.

He has been critical of the restrictions put in place for churches and has held in-person services for three consecutive Sundays, despite the social distancing guidelines.

There is a growing push to reopen churches in Massachusetts.

Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus confirmed they’ve received the lawsuit.

“Pastor Kris Casey has sued Governor Baker, myself, Chief Sargent and the city of Worcester," Augustus said. "We are in receipt of those documents and we will be handling them like we do any other lawsuit.”

More than 260 pastors have called on the governor to have churches be part of the first phase of reopening. The court hearing is set to take place Friday afternoon.