Worcester Schools Delay in-Person Learning to Complete Ventilation Upgrades

Worcester Public Schools have delayed a return to in-person learning for the highest-need and vocational students until the district can upgrade ventilation systems in school buildings.

The district was unable to complete key upgrades in time for the Nov. 16 start date, according to city officials, amid concerns over a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Worcester School Committee approved the plan to install bipolar ionization units, which kill airborne viruses, in all school buildings before students return during a meeting Thursday night.

Before that, the committee planned to bring back high-needs students and vocational students by Nov. 16. Those students are now slated to return on Jan. 25, 2021.

Other students were scheduled to come back later in January, but now there is no set date. The school committee will determine when the students will come back in December.

The district’s plan now is to finish various stages of the ionization installations throughout the winter, with final steps completed by Feb 26.