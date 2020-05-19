Worcester’s Last Candlepin Bowling Alley Closes Due to Coronavirus

The last candlepin bowling alley in the Massachusetts city where the sport was invented is closing, and management says the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester is shuttering for good, manager Paul Wambach told The Telegram & Gazette on Monday.

The fall to spring season provides most of the alley's revenue, Wambach said, but the business has been closed since March. Summer leagues usually start in April.

Candlepin bowling was invented in Worcester in 1880, according to the International Candlepin Bowling Association, and the city once had more than 25 alleys.