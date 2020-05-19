bowling

Worcester’s Last Candlepin Bowling Alley Closes Due to Coronavirus

Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester is closing its doors for good

Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester
WNT-TV, File

Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester

" data-ellipsis="false">

The last candlepin bowling alley in the Massachusetts city where the sport was invented is closing, and management says the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester is shuttering for good, manager Paul Wambach told The Telegram & Gazette on Monday.

The fall to spring season provides most of the alley's revenue, Wambach said, but the business has been closed since March. Summer leagues usually start in April.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

reopening Massachusetts May 18

Reopening Mass.: Read the Full Plan

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Mass. May Be Reopening, But Gov. Baker Still Wants You to Stay Home

Candlepin bowling was invented in Worcester in 1880, according to the International Candlepin Bowling Association, and the city once had more than 25 alleys.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

bowlingMassachusettscoronavirusWorcestercandlepin bowling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us