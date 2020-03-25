Worker at Market Basket in Chelmsford Tests Positive for COVID-19

A worker at the Market Basket in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The supermarket chain says it has been in touch with public health officials after learning Tuesday about the positive test. The patient last worked at the store on March 15.

"The health and safety of our Associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health," Justine Griffin, A spokesperson for Market Basket, said in a statement. "In addition to Market Basket's heightened disinfection program, we are bringing in a specialized cleaning crew overnight who will clean and disinfect the store."

The worker is in self-quarantine at home, the company says.

Market Basket says it is in close contact with the worker's family and hopes for his speedy recovery.