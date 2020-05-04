Worker at Quincy Walmart Dies From Coronavirus; 10 Others Also Test Positive

Eleven employees of a Walmart in Quincy, Massachusetts, have tested positive for coronavirus, and one of those workers has died.

Ruth Jones, Quincy's commissioner of health, confirmed the cases Monday afternoon. The store voluntarily closed to be disinfected and all employees will be tested, she said.

Mayor Thomas Koch said the store will not reopen until after it has been inspected by city health officials.

As of Monday, more than 80 workers at the Walmart in Worcester have also tested positive for COVID-19.