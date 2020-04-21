coronavirus

Worker at Star Market in Belmont Dies From Coronavirus

FILE-NBC10 Boston

A sign at a Star Market directs shoppers to curbside pickup locations

A worker at the Star Market in Belmont, Massachusetts, has died from complications of coronavirus.

The grocery store chain announced Tuesday night that an associate who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

The worker, who was not identified, last worked in the store on April 4.

"Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate's family," the company said in a statement. "This is a difficult day for the entire Star Market team. We are letting our associates know that if they are feeling uneasy, they can call our Employee Assistance Program to speak with licensed counselors."

An employee at the Whole Foods in Swampscott died from coronavirus last week. Earlier this month, the virus also killed a worker at the Market Basket in Salem.

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19BelmontStar Market
