coronavirus

Workers at 6 Shaw’s Stores in 3 States Get Warning That Colleague Has Coronavirus

Shaw's did not say whether a worker had tested positive and visited all six stores or if different people had tested positive

By Mike Pescaro

Neal Hamberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A file photo of a Shaw’s supermarket.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Shaw's says it has informed employees of six locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The supermarket chain said Friday night in a statement that it is "taking every step possible to contain the spread of coronavirus."

The Massachusetts stores where workers received the notice are in Easton and Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, the company said. In New Hampshire, the locations in Dover, Littleton and Woodsville were named. The store in Middlebury, Vermont, was also notified.

Shaw's did not say whether a worker had tested positive and visited all six stores or if different people had tested positive.

Grocery stores have staffed up during the coronavirus outbreak, but employees are at risk of getting infected. We looked at what stores are doing to keep them safe.

The company said all stores go through multiple cycles of enhanced sanitation and disinfecting every day, but that additional thorough cleaning is conducted when it learns that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We affirm daily with all of our associates that they must follow the CDC's guidance for frequent hand washing, and if they aren't feeling well — for any reason — to stay home," Shaw's said in the statement.

Also on Friday, Whole Foods announced that a worker in Hingham has a presumptive case of coronavirus.

More on Coronavirus and Grocery Stores

grocery store Mar 26

Grocery Store Throws Out $35K Worth of Food That Woman Coughed on in ‘Twisted Prank’

coronavirus Mar 25

Protecting Grocery Store Workers From the Coronavirus

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsBOSTONNew HampshireVermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us