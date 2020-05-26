reopening Massachusetts

Some Workers Return to Offices, But Poll Shows Many Like Working From Home

Nearly 63% of workers said they want to work from home at least one day a week permanently, a Pioneer Institute study found

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some workers in Massachusetts are returning to their offices this week under Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, but a new study shows people would like to keep working from home.

The Pioneer Institute surveyed 700 people — most in Greater Boston — during the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 63% said they want to work at home at least one day a week on a permanent basis.

Around half of them said avoiding traffic was a big bonus, but around the same number miss seeing co-workers, the study found.

Workers also enjoy more flexibility with their schedules, but some admitted having a tough time focusing at home.

It remains unclear how many people will actually return to office spaces Tuesday.

Baker's four-phased reopening plan outlines some restrictions, including a limit of 25% of the workforce allowed in offices at a time. Offices in Boston can start reopening June 1.

