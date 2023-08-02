Danilo Gallinari spent the entire 2022-23 NBA season rehabbing his injured knee with the Boston Celtics. The Italian forward is set to return to the court this fall, albeit with a new team.

After exercising his 2023-24 player option with the C's, Gallinari was traded to the Washington Wizards in the three-way deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston and sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. As he looks ahead to his next chapter in D.C., he seems to have revenge on his mind.

“I can’t wait to play against Boston,” Gallinari said on his "A Cresta Alta" podcast. “As soon as the schedule comes out, I will mark the dates of every game against Boston.”

Gallinari grew up a Celtics fan and was ecstatic to sign with the team last summer. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL playing for the Italian national team before the season.

Although the soon-to-be 35-year-old made about $6.5 million rehabbing with Boston, it's clear being traded was a gut punch. He recently opened up about how being part of the blockbuster deal surprised him.

Still, Gallinari's "mark the dates" remark sounds more motivational than personal. When the Wizards and Celtics face off this upcoming season, he'll look to show his former team that they shouldn't have traded him.

From a competitor standpoint, what else would you expect?