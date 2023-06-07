Hopkins reportedly will take first free agent visit with this AFC team

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes have reached a new level.

The veteran wide receiver will make his first free agent visit to the Tennessee Titans this weekend, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources.



D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel’s team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month. pic.twitter.com/UUyUjLqa7Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

Pelissero also reported that the Titans "aren’t the only team in talks with DeAndre Hopkins. But the first visit shows there is mutual interest with Tennessee."

Hopkins reportedly is looking for a contract similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. received from the Baltimore Ravens in April, which was a one-year deal with $15 million guaranteed.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season because of a PED suspension, but he returned in Week 9 and tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards with three touchdowns over nine games.

The Titans make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Hopkins. Tennessee's wide receiver depth chart is among the weakest in the league, which was kind of predictable after they traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in April of last year. Treylon Burks, who was a 2022 first-round pick, is the best player in the group, but he's far from a true No. 1 wideout at this stage.

The New England Patriots are another AFC team that reportedly has shown interest in Hopkins in recent months. The Patriots have just over $14 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and also a need for star wide receiver. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was Hopkins' head coach with the Houston Texans from 2014 through 2019.