As Mass. School Districts Address COVID-19 Cases, 1 Goes Remote Temporarily

As schools in Massachusetts deal with coronavirus cases, one district is going remote temporarily.

Hopkinton Public Schools said Tuesday morning that campuses in the district would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. That district announced Saturday that a student at Hopkinton High School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district noted that schools would be closed for extensive contact tracing and that classes would be held remotely.

In Newburyport, a sixth-grader from Nock Middle School also tested positive for coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. Five classmates and 10 staff members were identified as close contacts. All of those people will quarantine.

A student or staff member at Winn Brook Elementary School in Belmont has also tested positive, that district said Monday. That person is not believed to have been at school during the infectious period, and no close contacts were identified.

According to Cody Shepard of The Enterprise, 15 students from the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District have tested positive in the last two weeks. Superintendent Derek Swenson says all of the cases were due to social gathering outside of school and that the district may have to move to remote learning, Shepard tweeted.