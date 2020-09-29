coronavirus

As Mass. School Districts Address COVID-19 Cases, 1 Goes Remote Temporarily

Hopkinton Public Schools said campuses would be closed for contact tracing Tuesday and Wednesday after a high school student tested positive for coronavirus

1083346866
Getty Images

As schools in Massachusetts deal with coronavirus cases, one district is going remote temporarily.

Hopkinton Public Schools said Tuesday morning that campuses in the district would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. That district announced Saturday that a student at Hopkinton High School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district noted that schools would be closed for extensive contact tracing and that classes would be held remotely.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Lower-Risk Mass. Communities to Move to Next Step of Re-Opening Plan Monday

remote learning 4 hours ago

Mass. Parents Speak Out About Remote Learning

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In Newburyport, a sixth-grader from Nock Middle School also tested positive for coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. Five classmates and 10 staff members were identified as close contacts. All of those people will quarantine.

A student or staff member at Winn Brook Elementary School in Belmont has also tested positive, that district said Monday. That person is not believed to have been at school during the infectious period, and no close contacts were identified.

According to Cody Shepard of The Enterprise, 15 students from the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District have tested positive in the last two weeks. Superintendent Derek Swenson says all of the cases were due to social gathering outside of school and that the district may have to move to remote learning, Shepard tweeted.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19remote learninghopkinton
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us