Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

Walsh was expected to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Boston had reported 16,703 cases of COVID-19, including 761 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come two days after students in the Boston Public School district began their academic year remotely, amid trepidation about learning at home in what promises to be a year like any other.

Students in the Boston Public School district began their academic year remotely on Monday.

Boston is started school about three weeks later than normal due to COVID-19.

While the district will later transition to a hybrid model, a lot of details are still being worked out, including bus routes, academic schedules, the distribution of chrome books, and repairs to 7,000 windows.

The air quality in the city's schools also remains a concern for the Boston’s Teachers Union.

"The reason we're willing to do remote learning is not because we want to, but because health and safety has to come first," said union president Jessica Tang.

The all remote start has had parents scrambling to find help on the side since Walsh made the announcement on Aug. 22.

Walsh attempted to reassure students via Twitter Sunday night, writing, "It's ok to feel nervous or uncertain. Nothing about 2020 has felt normal. But remember that your city and your mayor have your back, and we're here for you."

As it stands right now, students with the highest needs will transition over to hybrid learning on Oct. 1.

Phases for rolling into in-person learning will begin no sooner than the dates listed below, according to district officials:

Thursday, Oct. 1: Students with the highest needs

Thursday, Oct. 15 (Group B) and Monday, Oct. 19 (Group A): Grades K0, K1, K2

Thursday, Oct. 22 (B) and Monday, Oct. 26 (A): Grades 1-3

Thursday, Nov. 5 (B) and Monday, Nov. 9 (A): Grades 4-8 (secondary schools start grades 6-8)

Monday, Nov. 16 (A) and Thursday, Nov. 19 (B): Grades 9-12

