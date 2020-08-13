Boston Public Schools Plans to Delay Start of Classes Until Sept. 21

Boston Public Schools is planning to move back the start date of its school year to Sept. 21, but has not made a decision on whether class will be in session or not until they submit plan on Friday

The plan, discussed at a City Council Committee on Education meeting Wednesday night, comes ahead of Friday's deadline for school districts' reopening plans to be submitted to the state.

Sept. 21 is not currently listed as the start of school on Boston Public Schools' online calendar. Sept. 10 had been the planned start date for schools.

The start of the school year has been a fraught issue in Massachusetts as the coronavirus pandemic prompts debates over whether it's safe to do so.

The Boston Teachers Union planned a rally for Thursday to call for class in the Boston Public Schools system to begin remotely this year. Also Thursday, the Brookline School Committee approved an all-remote start to the year for all students.

But many parents across the state are hoping that their kids can go to schools, as it's proven difficult to juggle child care and work effectively amid the pandemic.

At the announcement of new, community-specific coronavirus data, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that many communities meet most benchmarks for at least a hybrid model of in-person learning.

Gov. Charlie Baker has urged schools in communities where the risk of the coronavirus spreading, determined by the number of recent cases per capita, is low to hold school in person. Boston's risk is moderate, according to figures released Wednesday from the Department of Public Health.

But others warn that it's not clear how sending kids back to school will affect the spread of the virus, which has been largely under control in Massachusetts since late spring. Israel, for example, saw a new wave of cases after reopening its schools, along with bars and event venues, starting this May.

“Do you really want to send these children into school who may be asymptomatic or have the virus transmitted to them while they are there? Many of the caretakers of our children are grandparents,” Rev. Miniard Culpepper, who leads the Covid-19 Clergy Coalition, told The Boston Globe.