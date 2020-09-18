BOSTON

Boston Students Gear Up for an Unusual School Year

With safety questions remaining during the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Boston will begin Monday with remote learning

By John Moroney

Schools in Boston open Monday, and students, parents and teachers are scrambling to make sure everything is in order for the big day.

"I'm nervous for Monday. But I've been reassured by the teachers here that they're going to be as supportive as they can," said parent Elizabeth Mayer.

At the Boston Teachers Union School, families were still picking up computers Friday.

The school year will start remotely for all students because of COVID-19.

"I want to make sure that all students are safe. I want to make sure that the staff is safe," said teacher Lauren Clarke-Mason.

A lot of last-minute kinks are being worked out, including bus routes, academic schedules, the distribution of computers and repairs to 7,000 windows. The air quality in the city's schools remains a big concern for the teachers union.

"The reason we're willing to do remote learning is not because we want to, but because health and safety has to come first," said union president Jessica Tang.

Sen. Ed Markey met with teachers at the school. He called on Congress to improve internet access for students at home as part of a larger COVID-19 relief package. Parents are hoping this next phase of remote learning goes better than the last.

"It's something new for everyone. I'm just excited to see how it goes," said parent Katie Nunan.

All students will start remotely. Those with the most needs will be first into the buildings on Oct. 1. The others will transition to in-person learning later in the month.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19school
