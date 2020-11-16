Cohasset Middle, High Schools Go Remote After Student House Party

Cohasset middle and high schools are switching to remote learning Monday for the next two weeks after students were found at a house party over the weekend.

The schools will operate remotely until Nov. 30, then return to a hybrid model if there are no further issues, according to the Boston Globe. The superintendent is urging anyone who attended the party Friday night to get tested for coronavirus.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Police were called about a large gathering in a home on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset and found about 20 underage students who were not wearing masks or social distancing. Some of the students ran into a wooded area, police said, and they found open containers.

The homeowners were fined $500 for violating the statewide restriction that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people.