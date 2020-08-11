coronavirus

College of the Holy Cross to Begin Semester With Remote Learning

The Worcester school will be fully remote to start the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic

O'Kane Hall at Holy Cross College in Worcester.
Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, is changing its reopening plans for the fall.

The school will go fully remote to start the semester. Only a limited number of students will be allowed on campus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The school's president cites recent developments, including new outbreaks and changes to the state's travel order, as some of the reasons why they decided to go remote.

Students who rely on campus housing and facilities, including international students, will need to fill out a form for an exception to live on campus.

More on coronavirus

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Colleges in Crisis: Report Shows a Dozen Massachusetts Schools at Risk

coronavirus 16 hours ago

COVID Crackdown: Details on All of Massachusetts' New Coronavirus Restrictions

coronavirus in children 19 hours ago

Nearly 12,000 Children in New England Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19WorcesterCollege of the Holy Cross
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us