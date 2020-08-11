College of the Holy Cross to Begin Semester With Remote Learning

The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, is changing its reopening plans for the fall.

The school will go fully remote to start the semester. Only a limited number of students will be allowed on campus.

The school's president cites recent developments, including new outbreaks and changes to the state's travel order, as some of the reasons why they decided to go remote.

Students who rely on campus housing and facilities, including international students, will need to fill out a form for an exception to live on campus.