Hundreds of Boston Public School Students to Return to Class Monday

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools told the district's families that the next set of students will return to classrooms on Monday, Dec. 14.
That group includes about 1,700 "students with complex disabilities and language needs who were identified as having high priority for in-person learning," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in Tuesday's letter. (See the list of schools where students will return at the bottom of this article.
Boston Public Schools will release its timeline for when all schools will reopen early next year, Cassellius said, with planning still underway. The district has over 54,000 students overall and 125 schools.
Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.
Last week, Mayor Marty Walsh said he hoped to be able to reopen Boston's public schools in January, and to have a plan in place on how to safely reopen them sooner.
Schools without HVAC systems that are set to reopen will get air purifiers, according to Cassellius.
The full list of schools where students are set to return Monday, as released by the district, is:
- Blackstone Innovation School
- Boston Community Leadership Academy
- Boston Green Academy
- Boston International Newcomers Academy
- Brighton High School
- Charlestown High School
- Community Academy of Science and Health
- Condon K-8 School
- Curley K-8 School
- East Boston High School
- Eliot K-8 Innovation School
- The English High School
- Excel High School
- Frederick Pilot Middle School
- Haley Pilot School
- Harvard/Kent Elementary
- Hennigan K-8 School
- Jackson/Mann K-8 School
- Kilmer K-8 School
- King K-8 School
- Lee K-8 School
- Madison Park Technical Vocational High School
- Mario Umana Academy
- Mattahunt Elementary School
- Mildred Avenue K-8 School
- Ohrenberger School
- TechBoston Academy 6-12
- Tynan Elementary