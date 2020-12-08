Hundreds of Boston Public School Students to Return to Class Monday

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools told the district's families that the next set of students will return to classrooms on Monday, Dec. 14.

That group includes about 1,700 "students with complex disabilities and language needs who were identified as having high priority for in-person learning," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in Tuesday's letter. (See the list of schools where students will return at the bottom of this article.

Boston Public Schools will release its timeline for when all schools will reopen early next year, Cassellius said, with planning still underway. The district has over 54,000 students overall and 125 schools.

Last week, Mayor Marty Walsh said he hoped to be able to reopen Boston's public schools in January, and to have a plan in place on how to safely reopen them sooner.

As of Monday, the city had more than 4,000 active cases, out of 27,228 total since the start of the pandemic.

Schools without HVAC systems that are set to reopen will get air purifiers, according to Cassellius.

The full list of schools where students are set to return Monday, as released by the district, is: