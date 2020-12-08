coronavirus

Hundreds of Boston Public School Students to Return to Class Monday

But Boston Public Schools will release its timeline for when all schools will reopen early next year, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said

By Asher Klein

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools told the district's families that the next set of students will return to classrooms on Monday, Dec. 14.

That group includes about 1,700 "students with complex disabilities and language needs who were identified as having high priority for in-person learning," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in Tuesday's letter. (See the list of schools where students will return at the bottom of this article.

Boston Public Schools will release its timeline for when all schools will reopen early next year, Cassellius said, with planning still underway. The district has over 54,000 students overall and 125 schools.

Last week, Mayor Marty Walsh said he hoped to be able to reopen Boston's public schools in January, and to have a plan in place on how to safely reopen them sooner.

As of Monday, the city had more than 4,000 active cases, out of 27,228 total since the start of the pandemic.

Schools without HVAC systems that are set to reopen will get air purifiers, according to Cassellius.

The full list of schools where students are set to return Monday, as released by the district, is:

  1. Blackstone Innovation School
  2. Boston Community Leadership Academy
  3. Boston Green Academy
  4. Boston International Newcomers Academy
  5. Brighton High School
  6. Charlestown High School
  7. Community Academy of Science and Health
  8. Condon K-8 School
  9. Curley K-8 School
  10. East Boston High School
  11. Eliot K-8 Innovation School
  12. The English High School
  13. Excel High School
  14. Frederick Pilot Middle School
  15. Haley Pilot School
  16. Harvard/Kent Elementary
  17. Hennigan K-8 School
  18. Jackson/Mann K-8 School
  19. Kilmer K-8 School
  20. King K-8 School
  21. Lee K-8 School
  22. Madison Park Technical Vocational High School
  23. Mario Umana Academy
  24. Mattahunt Elementary School
  25. Mildred Avenue K-8 School
  26. Ohrenberger School
  27. TechBoston Academy 6-12
  28. Tynan Elementary

