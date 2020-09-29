Mayor Dean Mazzarella is expected to decide whether or not to declare a public health emergency in Leominster Tuesday over concerns about students learning from home alone.

"It will give me the authority to open remote learning centers around the city for those vulnerable populations," Mazzarella said in an email to NBC10 Boston, noting that the district's school committee has voted to adopt an exclusively remote learning model for the majority of students.

Mazzarella said he is looking to open the remote learning centers after hearing from parents who are having a difficult time managing school at home and work. The mayor called a special school committee meeting Monday night to get public input on the matter.

"I will be deciding tomorrow if this is a public health emergency to have students home alone and without supervision because parents have to work," Mazzarella said Monday.

Some students have begun or will begin “micro-hybrid” learning models, which prioritize those with the highest needs to return to school two days a week in small groups. District officials have said 30% of students will have in person learning by next month.