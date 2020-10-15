Lowell Moving to Remote Learning as City Remains at High Risk

Schools in Lowell, Massachusetts, will be moving to full remote learning starting next week as the city remains at a high risk level for COVID-19.

Lowell Public Schools announced Wednesday that classes would be remote-only starting Monday. The city is now in its third consecutive week in the state's highest risk category.

"Please know this decision was not made lightly," the district said in its announcement. "We understand how disappointing and disruptive this decision can be for our families. However, in consultation with the Lowell Board of Health, and following the guidance provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, this decision was determined to be necessary as a preventative health measure based on the community-wide spread of COVID-19 in Lowell."

Students currently attending class in-person will continue to do so Thursday and Friday, school officials said. Staff will reach out to students and families to support them through the transition.

The district added that it was considering potential options "for students in smaller, substantially separate special education programs to continue to attend in-person."