Mass. Schools Announce 252 New COVID Cases Among in-Person/Hybrid Students, Staff

While the total number of infected students has decreased from last week, the number of infected staff has increased

By Mia Len

Massachusetts schools across the state reported fewer total coronavirus cases than they did last week.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, they reported 252 positive cases between 154 students learning in-person or in hybrid classes and 98 school staff members, according to the weekly report from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, released Thursday.

It’s a decline of 34 total cases from the previous week, though the number of infected staff has increased. Last week, 201 in-person/hybrid students and 85 district staff tested positive, for a total of 286 cases.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two. State officials have been encouraging communities at low risk of community transmission of COVID-19 to use in-person learning.

While the number of positive cases in schools has fluctuated, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained the same over the past three weeks.

See the full report at the department’s website.

