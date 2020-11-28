Mass. Schools Announce 482 New COVID Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts education officials reported more than 480 new coronavirus cases this week in schools across the state.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary released the report on Wednesday, one day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The weekly COVID-19 report shows a total of 276 students and 206 staffers tested positive for the virus from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25.

The 482 cases reported this week is 170 fewer cases than last week.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education takes into account school districts -- including charter schools -- collaboratives, and approved special education schools.

State officials said in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person, and even those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes those learning in fully-remote models. It only represents students who are either learning in hybrid of in-person models.

For staff members, the number of reported positive cases only includes those who have been in a district building within the seven days prior to the report of the positive case. It excludes staff that have not been in district buildings during the seven days prior to the report of the positive case.

The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

See this week's full report at the department’s website.